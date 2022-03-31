Australian news anchor Cheng Lei goes on trial in China for espionage

Australian journalist Cheng Lei has gone on trial in a heavily-guarded Beijing court on spying charges after being detained for more than 19 months.

Cheng, who was a leading business news presenter on Chinese state broadcaster CGTN when she was detained in August 2020, was formally arrested a year ago on suspicion of “illegally supplying state secrets overseas."

Canberra has repeatedly raised concerns over her detention and has called for "basic standards of justice" to be met.

Little is known about the exact nature of Cheng's alleged offences.

Speaking to reporters outside of the courtroom on Thursday, Australia's ambassador to China Graham Fletcher said he and other Australian officials had been denied entry into the hearing. Chinese courts often bar outsiders from trials deemed as politically sensitive.

"This is deeply concerning, unsatisfactory and regrettable. We can have no confidence in the validity of the process which is conducted in secret," he said, adding that Australia would continue to "advocate strongly for Ms Cheng Lei's rights and interests".

China’s state security statutes are notoriously vague and the ruling Communist Party is frequently accused of using them to silence political enemies or other critics.

Her trial comes amid prolonged tensions between China and Australia over trade, Chinese foreign policy moves, accusations of Chinese meddling in Australian politics and Australia’s call for a thorough investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic that began in China.

Australian diplomats last visited her in detention on March 21 and Fletcher said she appeared to be “doing OK.”

Cheng has been unable to speak with her two sons in Australia, although she has been able to choose her own lawyers and Australian diplomats were “satisfied” regarding her welfare, Fletcher said.

China does not recognize dual citizenship and Chinese-born defendants are often not afforded the same treatment as other foreign nationals, particularly when facing espionage charges.

The Committee to Protect Journalists listed China as the leading jailer of journalists in 2021 for the third year in a row, with 50 behind bars.

In a joint statement Wednesday, Australia’s Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance, the International Federation of Journalists, the Australian National Press Club and its U.S. counterpart called for Cheng’s release, saying she was being held on “dubious charges that have yet to be substantiated with any evidence.”

Cheng has been in custody since August 2020, and observers have raised concerns over the secretive court process. Payne says Cheng has been allowed regular access to Australian consular officials, who last saw her on March 21.

Chinese authorities have not revealed details of the allegations against Cheng, but the country has a nearly 100% conviction rate, meaning it was "almost set in stone" that a guilty verdict will be handed down, said Elena Collinson, a senior researcher at the University of Technology Sydney's Australia-China Relations Institute, to CNN.

Diplomatic relations between Australia and China remain tense after Canberra urged an international investigation into the source of COVID-19, accused Beijing of meddling in its domestic politics, and blocked some Chinese investments. Beijing has responded with trade embargoes on key Australian exports.

ALSO READ China's propaganda war goes into overdrive

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 01:42 PM IST