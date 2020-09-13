Australian home minister warns foreign journalists amidst spat with China

A senior Australian government minister on Sunday warned foreign journalists working in the country they might come under the scrutiny of federal agencies if they provide a "slanted view" of Australian affairs.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton made the comments during a television interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corp, referring to journalists reporting to "a particular community." While he didn't mention China, Dutton's comments come after the evacuation from China last week of Australian journalists Bill Birtles and Mike Smith, who sheltered in Australian diplomatic compounds after being questioned by police. Australian Cheng Lei, who works as a business anchor for CGTN, China's English-language state broadcaster, earlier was taken into custody.

"If people are here as journalists and they're reporting fairly on the news, then that's fine," Dutton told ABC TV's Insiders programme. He said reporters shouldn't provide "a slanted view to a particular community." Dutton wouldn't confirm reports four Chinese journalists were questioned by Australia's national security agency ASIO in June but said there had been "ASIO activity." "Where ASIO has sufficient grounds for the execution of a search warrant or for activities otherwise, then they'll undertake that activity," he said.