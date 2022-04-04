e-Paper Get App
Australia understands India's position on Ukraine, says Australia’s High Commissioner

PM Modi has spoken thrice to Russian President Putin and twice with Ukraine President Zelensky is a good thing because it shows that India wants to try and resolve these issues, added Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 03:23 PM IST

Australia understands India's position on Ukraine, said Australia’s High Commissioner, Barry O’Farrell to India, reported ANI.

An Indian PM 65 years ago outlined a sensible doctrine where he said India was not in the business of condemnation but in the business of creating conditions in which solutions can be found, added Australia’s HC to India.

In India Australia ECTA, he also said it means companies, farmers & technologists in India sell more to Australia & vice versa and that's good for nation. It helps in living standards, jobs & this also guarantees peace & security in our region.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 03:23 PM IST