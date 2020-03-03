Australia Treasurer slammed for racist remarks

Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has been accused of making "brazen" and "offensive" comments about Hinduism and other Indian religions in Parliament, according to media reports.

Last week, Liberal Party leader Frydenberg made repeated references to the Hinduism and other Indian religions while criticising the Opposition Labor Party's idea of potentially pursuing a New Zealand-style "wellbeing budget", 9News reported on Sunday.

"They (Labor) are inspired by their spiritual leader, the member for Rankin (Opposition treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers)," Frydenberg was quoted as saying by the report.

The Hindu Council of Australia on Saturday night described the treasurer's comments as "brazen, racist and Hindu-phobic", the report said. The Universal Society of Hinduism urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to censure the treasurer.