Australia sets date for general election on May 21

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday called for a federal election for May 21, amid opinion polls showing his Liberal National party lagging behind the opposition despite efforts to impress voters.

The Morrison government last week wooed voters with a healthy economic report card, one-off payments to cope with higher costs of living and slashed petrol prices.

Morrison's ruling coalition holds 76 seats in the House of Representatives - the minimum needed to retain power.

Polls suggest there will be a change of government, with the opposition Labor party, led by Anthony Albanese, tipped to take office. However, in the last election, Scott Morrison won despite most polls predicting otherwise.

Morrison announced the date after talks with the Governor General in the capital, Canberra.

"It's a choice between a strong future and an uncertain one. It's a choice between a government you know and a Labor opposition that you don't," the prime minister said on Sunday.

Australia managed to keep COVID-19 cases relatively low early on in the pandemic, but in 2020 the country entered first recession in nearly 30 years. Morrison touted his government's credentials in leading the economic recovery during his announcement of the May election.

He has in recent months faced criticism for his handling of the pandemic — notably angering aged care sector officials for suggesting Australians "push through" the Omicron outbreak.

Morrison's government has also been criticized for failing to tackle climate change and protect the Great Barrier Reef, as well as its responses to the 2019-2020 bushfires in southeastern Australia and record flooding this year in some of those same areas, AP notes.

In recent weeks, the prime minister has faced accusations of being a bully and once sabotaging a rival's career by suggesting the man's Lebanese heritage made him less electable. Morrison has denied the allegations.

Labor leader Albanese highlighted that food, fuel, child care and health care costs had jumped while wages had stayed flat since the conservative coalition took office in 2013, and said a Labor government would ease pressure on family budgets.

"So when you cringe next time you pay your supermarket bill, remember it was the Morrison government that went out of its way to keep a lid on your pay packet," Albanese said in an opinion piece released on Saturday.

All 151 electorates of the House of Representatives and 40 seats in the Senate are being contested in the election.

