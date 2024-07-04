 Australia: Police Find Mortal Remains Of 12-Year-Old Girl Snatched By Crocodile While Swimming
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldAustralia: Police Find Mortal Remains Of 12-Year-Old Girl Snatched By Crocodile While Swimming

Australia: Police Find Mortal Remains Of 12-Year-Old Girl Snatched By Crocodile While Swimming

The remains were found in the river system near where the girl vanished at the Indigenous community of Palumpa, southwest of the Northern Territory capital Darwin, Police Senior Sgt. Erica Gibson said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Melbourne: Police on Thursday found the remains of a 12-year-old girl, two days after she was snatched by a crocodile while swimming in a creek in remote northern Australia.

The remains were found in the river system near where the girl vanished at the Indigenous community of Palumpa, southwest of the Northern Territory capital Darwin, Police Senior Sgt. Erica Gibson said.

Injuries confirmed a crocodile attack, Gibson said.

Read Also
Shark Attack In Australia: Teenage Surfer Khai Cowley Mauled To Death By Ocean Predator Near Ethel...
article-image

Statement Of Police Senior Sgt. Erica Gibson

"The recovery has been made. It was particularly gruesome and a sad, devastating outcome," Gibson told reporters.

Efforts were continuing to trap the killer crocodile, she said. Saltwater crocodiles are territorial and the killer is likely to remain in nearby waterways.

The girl's disappearance triggered an intense 36-hour land, water, and air search.

Read Also
Heartbreaking! 8-year-old chokes to death on chocolate brought by his father from Australia
article-image

Explosion Of Crocodile Population In Country's Tropical North Side

The crocodile population has exploded across the country's tropical north since they became a protected species under Australian law in the 1970s. Because saltwater crocodiles can live up to 70 years and grow throughout their lives - reaching up to 7 metres in length - the proportion of large crocodiles is also rising.

Crocodiles are considered a risk in most of the Northern Territory's waterways.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australia: Police Find Mortal Remains Of 12-Year-Old Girl Snatched By Crocodile While Swimming

Australia: Police Find Mortal Remains Of 12-Year-Old Girl Snatched By Crocodile While Swimming

'Absolutely false': White House Denies Claims That Biden Is Thinking Of Quitting Presidential Race

'Absolutely false': White House Denies Claims That Biden Is Thinking Of Quitting Presidential Race

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Chinese FM Wang Yi On Sidelines Of SCO Meeting In Astana

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Chinese FM Wang Yi On Sidelines Of SCO Meeting In Astana

US Election 2024: Kamala Harris Favourite To Step In for Prez If Biden Quits Race, Says Report

US Election 2024: Kamala Harris Favourite To Step In for Prez If Biden Quits Race, Says Report

Singapore Prepared To Recognise State Of Palestine, But Also Wants Right To Exist For Israel, Says...

Singapore Prepared To Recognise State Of Palestine, But Also Wants Right To Exist For Israel, Says...