 'Australia On Track To Be 1st Country To Eliminate Cervical Cancer,' Says Australian PM Anthony Albanese
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Australia On Track To Be 1st Country To Eliminate Cervical Cancer,' Says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

'Australia On Track To Be 1st Country To Eliminate Cervical Cancer,' Says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

The Cancer Moonshot is a White House initiative to bring renewed leadership to the fight against cancer, facilitate new collaborations, and drive progress across the cancer journey utilising all facets of the oncology community--federal agencies and departments, private companies, healthcare providers, patient groups, philanthropies, and all Americans.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Australian PM Anthony Albanese During Cancer Moonshot Event | ANI

Wilmington (Delaware) [US]: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday that the country is on track to become the first nation in the world to eliminate cervical cancer.

At the Quad Leaders' Cancer Moonshot event, Albanese announced that Australia was expanding their funding commitment towards the elimination partnership of cervical cancer in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Australia is on track to be the first country in the world to eliminate cervical cancer. Today, I can announce that Australia is expanding our funding commitment to the elimination partnership in the Indo-Pacific for cervical cancer," he said.

Australian PM Albanese Recalls The Very 1st Quad Leaders Summit

FPJ Shorts
Abhishek Malhan Says Female Fan Considered Him Her 'Husband': 'She Messaged Me For 365 Days'
Abhishek Malhan Says Female Fan Considered Him Her 'Husband': 'She Messaged Me For 365 Days'
Jayam Ravi Reveals He Sent Two Legal Notices To Ex-Wife Aarti: 'Was Forced To Announce Divorce Publicly Because...'
Jayam Ravi Reveals He Sent Two Legal Notices To Ex-Wife Aarti: 'Was Forced To Announce Divorce Publicly Because...'
UAE To Celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day On September 23
UAE To Celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day On September 23
XAT 2025 Mock Test Starts Soon: Don’t Miss This Opportunity To Prepare Yourself For Success
XAT 2025 Mock Test Starts Soon: Don’t Miss This Opportunity To Prepare Yourself For Success

Albanese recalled the time of the very first Quad Leaders summit, where US President Biden agreed to work together to improve the COVID vaccines, due to which more than 400 million vaccine doses made their way to the communities in the Indo-Pacific region, saving as well as changing lives.

He emphasised that the Quad Cancer Moonshot initiative is also about that and called the initiative a "signature policy" of President Biden.

Read Also
Quad Leaders Condemn 26/11 Mumbai, 2016 Pathankot Attacks In Veiled Criticism For Pakistan Over...
article-image

"At the very first Quad Leaders summit, chaired by President Biden, the Quad agreed to work together to improve access to COVID vaccines. As a direct result, more than 400 million vaccine doses made their way into communities in the Indo-Pacific. That changed lives and saved lives. That's what the Quad Cancer Moonshot initiative is all about as well. This program builds on one of President Biden's signature policy initiatives, not just in his term as president but throughout his time in public life... We're proud to stand with the United States, with India and with Japan in this shared effort to change lives for the better," he said.

What Is Cancer Moonshot?

The Cancer Moonshot is a White House initiative to bring renewed leadership to the fight against cancer, facilitate new collaborations, and drive progress across the cancer journey utilising all facets of the oncology community--federal agencies and departments, private companies, healthcare providers, patient groups, philanthropies, and all Americans.

Read Also
Quad Cancer Moonshot: PM Modi Announces USD 7.5 Million Support To Fight Cervical Cancer
article-image

The Cancer Moonshot has spurred tremendous action across the federal government and from the public and private sectors, building a strong foundation for the work ahead. To date, the Cancer Moonshot has announced more than 95 new programmes, policies, and resources to address five priority actions. 170 private companies, nonprofits, academic institutions, and patient groups have also stepped up with new actions and collaborations.

On February 4, World Cancer Day, the U.S. Mission in Australia launched an initiative highlighting an important dimension of the U.S.-Australia alliance's shared experience on the research, prevention, and treatment of cancer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UAE To Celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day On September 23

UAE To Celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day On September 23

'Australia On Track To Be 1st Country To Eliminate Cervical Cancer,' Says Australian PM Anthony...

'Australia On Track To Be 1st Country To Eliminate Cervical Cancer,' Says Australian PM Anthony...

'Who's Next?': US President Joe Biden Forgets To Introduce PM Modi At Quad Event (Video)

'Who's Next?': US President Joe Biden Forgets To Introduce PM Modi At Quad Event (Video)

Quad Cancer Moonshot: PM Modi Announces USD 7.5 Million Support To Fight Cervical Cancer

Quad Cancer Moonshot: PM Modi Announces USD 7.5 Million Support To Fight Cervical Cancer

Modi Put Forward India's Views, Commitments To Global Peace And Security In Quad, Bilateral Meetings

Modi Put Forward India's Views, Commitments To Global Peace And Security In Quad, Bilateral Meetings