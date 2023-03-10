e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldAustralia: Judge kicks out breastfeeding mother and child from Melbourne court for being 'a distraction'

Australia: Judge kicks out breastfeeding mother and child from Melbourne court for being 'a distraction'

On Thursday, the woman was feeding her child while watching a case in the Victorian County Court when the judge addressed her directly.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Australia: Judge kicks out breastfeeding mother and child from Melbourne court for being 'a distraction' | Pixabay

Australia: A breastfeeding mother and her child were kicked out of a Melbourne courtroom as the judge feared she would be a distraction.

On Thursday, the woman was feeding her child while watching a case in the Victorian County Court when the judge addressed her directly.

While addressing the woman, the judge said that she will not be permitted to breastfeed her baby in court.

After the judges' remarks, the woman got up and left the courtroom with her child.

Babies breastfed in parliaments across the world

As per a report from 7news, Melbourne obstetrician Nisha Khot claimed that the incident was appalling adding that babies have been breastfed in the Australian parliament and in other parliaments as well.

She added that breastfeeding had long-term implications for mother and child, so anything stopping that could impact their health.

She further said that babies don't get fed on a schedule of breakfast, lunch and dinner. They get fed when they’re hungry and a mother should be able to feed her baby when it is hungry.

Read Also
Amid Taliban's education ban, Afghan woman bags MA gold medal at Gujarat University
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Live bullet found on Korean Air flight at Incheon International Airport; 230 people evacuated safely...

Live bullet found on Korean Air flight at Incheon International Airport; 230 people evacuated safely...

Australia: Judge kicks out breastfeeding mother and child from Melbourne court for being 'a...

Australia: Judge kicks out breastfeeding mother and child from Melbourne court for being 'a...

Joe Biden presents $6.8 billion budget, proposes raising taxes on rich

Joe Biden presents $6.8 billion budget, proposes raising taxes on rich

Pakistan: 37 cases filed against former PM Imran Khan across country

Pakistan: 37 cases filed against former PM Imran Khan across country

North Korea launches short-range ballistic missile off South Korea's west coast

North Korea launches short-range ballistic missile off South Korea's west coast