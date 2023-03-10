Australia: Judge kicks out breastfeeding mother and child from Melbourne court for being 'a distraction' | Pixabay

Australia: A breastfeeding mother and her child were kicked out of a Melbourne courtroom as the judge feared she would be a distraction.

On Thursday, the woman was feeding her child while watching a case in the Victorian County Court when the judge addressed her directly.

While addressing the woman, the judge said that she will not be permitted to breastfeed her baby in court.

After the judges' remarks, the woman got up and left the courtroom with her child.

Babies breastfed in parliaments across the world

As per a report from 7news, Melbourne obstetrician Nisha Khot claimed that the incident was appalling adding that babies have been breastfed in the Australian parliament and in other parliaments as well.

She added that breastfeeding had long-term implications for mother and child, so anything stopping that could impact their health.

She further said that babies don't get fed on a schedule of breakfast, lunch and dinner. They get fed when they’re hungry and a mother should be able to feed her baby when it is hungry.