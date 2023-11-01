 Australia: 10-Year-Old Minor Boy Dies After Being Trapped Under Lift At School In Sydney
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldAustralia: 10-Year-Old Minor Boy Dies After Being Trapped Under Lift At School In Sydney

Australia: 10-Year-Old Minor Boy Dies After Being Trapped Under Lift At School In Sydney

At about 2 p.m., emergency services were called to the school on Cleveland Street in Wahroonga, a suburb in Sydney's north shore, reports Xinhua news agency.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
10-Year-Old Minor Boy Dies After Being Trapped Under Lift | representative pic

Sydney, November 1: Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) confirmed the death of a 10-year-old boy on Wednesday, after he was trapped under an elevator at a school in Sydney. At about 2 p.m., emergency services were called to the school on Cleveland Street in Wahroonga, a suburb in Sydney's north shore, reports Xinhua news agency.

Officers found a 10-year-old boy trapped under a lift

Upon arrival, officers found a 10-year-old boy trapped under a lift. Despite attempts to remove the boy, he died at the scene. NSW Police Force said that a crime scene has been established and a recovery operation is continuing.

The incident occurred in a special primary school and high school for children with disabilities

The incident occurred in a special primary school and high school for children with disabilities. Officers remain at the site for further investigation.

Read Also
Ranchi Lift Accident: Door Opens But Elevator Doesn't Arrive, Man Falls 4 Floors To Painful Death;...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australia: 10-Year-Old Minor Boy Dies After Being Trapped Under Lift At School In Sydney

Australia: 10-Year-Old Minor Boy Dies After Being Trapped Under Lift At School In Sydney

Will NASA's Lucy Spacecraft Encounter Its First Asteroid Dinkinesh? Here's What We Know

Will NASA's Lucy Spacecraft Encounter Its First Asteroid Dinkinesh? Here's What We Know

Asteroid That Wiped Out Dinosaurs Also Halted Key Life Process On Earth: Study

Asteroid That Wiped Out Dinosaurs Also Halted Key Life Process On Earth: Study

US: World's 2nd Man To Receive Genetically Modified Pig's Heart Dies 6 Weeks After Transplant

US: World's 2nd Man To Receive Genetically Modified Pig's Heart Dies 6 Weeks After Transplant

Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza's Jabalia Refugee Camp Kills At Least 50; Arab League, Egypt, Jordan...

Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza's Jabalia Refugee Camp Kills At Least 50; Arab League, Egypt, Jordan...