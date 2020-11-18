'Attending puja isn't haram': Taslima Nasreen says Shakib Al Hasan's apology only 'strengthens' Islamic fundamentalism in Bangladesh

Taslima further drew in a comparison with Avijit Roy, Bangladeshi-American atheist blogger who was hacked to death by radical Islamic militants for "blasphemy".

She said that unlike Avijit, Shakib never raised his voice against Islamic fundamentalism and nor he does he walk alone in the streets without security. "If someone threatened to hack him to death for playing cricket, would he never touch a bat again in his life? Why, then, did he feel the need to bow his head to Jihadis?"

Pointing out that even Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attended puja ceremonies before, Taslima explained that attending pujas is not haram according to Islam. By apologising, Taslima said that Shakib may have actually ended up doing more harm than good because his fans, believers of the faith, might now accept that it's wrong to attend a puja function for a Muslim.

"The fundamentalist threats and Shakib's apology proves that Bangladesh is now a 'Darul Islam', which is unfit for living to anyone who is not a jihadi or a jihadi-supporter," she said.

Cricketers have come under the wrath of the public many a time and this time it was Bangladeshi all-rounder Shaib Al Hassan who was at the receiving end. Hasan was forced to make an apology after receiving death threats after he inaugurated a Kali Puja pandal in Kolkata over the weekend.