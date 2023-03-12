Attacks on temples in Australia: PM Albanese vows full force of law |

Australia is a tolerant multicultural nation and anyone responsible for attacks on religious places will face the "full force of the law", Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday.

Albanese’s comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to the Australian prime minister his concerns over the recent attacks on temples in Australia.

Australia is a country that respects people's faith and it will not tolerate any attacks on religious buildings, be they Hindu temples, mosques, synagogues, or churches, Albanesesaid.

The country's security agencies will make sure that anyone responsible for such activities faces the "full force of the law", he told Australian journalists before he wrapped up his three-day visit to India.

"I gave him the assurance that Australia is a country that respects people's faith. That we don't tolerate the sort of extreme actions and attacks that we've seen on religious buildings, be they Hindu temples, mosques, synagogues, or churches," Albanese said.

"This has no place in Australia. And, we will take every action through our police and also our security agencies to make sure that anyone responsible for this faces the full force of the law. We're a tolerant multicultural nation, and there is no place in Australia for this activity," he said, according to a transcript released by the Australian prime minister’s office.

Modi had raised the issue of recent attacks on temples during his talks with Albanese at the first India-Australia summit on Friday.

Modi, standing alongside Albanese, had described as a "matter of regret" the reports of attacks on temples in Australia over the past few weeks. "The Indian community is making a significant contribution to the society and economy of Australia. It is a matter of regret that attacks on temples have been regularly reported in Australia over the past few weeks," Modi had said.

"It is natural that such news worries the people in India, and disturbs our minds. I have shared these feelings and concerns of ours with Prime Minister Albanese. And he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is a special priority for him. Our teams will be in regular touch on this topic, and will cooperate as much as possible," he had said.