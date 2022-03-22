At virtual summit, Australia and India bolster ties and investments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison held a virtual summit on Monday where a landmark investment package was discussed.

On trade, a $17.9 million package was agreed upon to establish a new Australia-India innovation network and cooperate on trades standards and skills. In addition, a new Australian consulate-general is to be established in Bengaluru, the capital of India's southern Karnataka state.

The two sides also agreed to expand science and technology ties, with the announcement of a "Green Steel" partnership worth $35.7 million to collaborate on research, production and commercialisation of clean technologies, critical minerals and energy.

In addition, a $25.2 million package was announced to expand the Australian Space Agency's international space investment to further space cooperation with India.

Australia also announced that the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund is to receive $17.2 million to establish an innovation and technology challenge.

On defence, Australia agreed to allow Indian maritime patrol aircraft to be deployed to Australia, and pledged to increase cooperation on maritime security issues.

The two side also agreed to a young officer exchange program to be established to increase understanding between Indian and Australian defence forces, improve training opportunities and enhance capabilities.

As part of their shared commitment to a 'free and open' Indo-Pacific, Australia also announced a $11.4 million pickage to improve regional cooperation on maritime shipping, disaster resilience and information sharing.

It pledged $5.8 million to promote infrastructure investment opportunities in the region to Australian business, and will establish a new high commission in the Maldives as part of investment in the region.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:28 AM IST