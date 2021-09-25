e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Government will soon bring new cooperative policy, says Cooperation Minister Amit ShahPunjab cabinet finalised after discussions with Rahul Gandhi, say sources
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 02:08 PM IST

At least 8 killed after blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad: Reports

FPJ Web Desk
Taliban fighters stand guard along a road in Herat on September 21, 2021 | Representational image | Photo: AFP

Taliban fighters stand guard along a road in Herat on September 21, 2021 | Representational image | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

At least eight people were believed to have been killed or injured after a blast in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province went off at around 8 am on Saturday. The bomb reportedly went off on a Taliban vehicle near the Siraj-ul-Emarat garden in Jalalabad.

The list of casualties is believed to have included officials, soldiers as well as civilians. As per a follow up Ariana News update shared on Twitter, one soldier had been killed and seven others including three soldiers, and three civilians and a municipal official had been rushed to the hospital.

Another report from TOLO News indicated that while an IED had exploded near the provincial capital in Nangarhar on Saturday morning, no one was injured in the blast. The publication quoted local officials to add that the incident had taken place near the Governor's office.

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 02:09 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal