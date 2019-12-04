At least 18 Indians dead in LPG tanker blast ceramic factory in Sudan

At least 18 Indians are among the 23 people killed in an LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan's capital Khartoum, the Indian embassy here said on Wednesday.

As per a detailed list issued by the embassy, as many as 16 Indians remain missing after the incident, while seven have been hospitalised, three of which are in critical condition.

"As per latest reports, but so far not confirmed officially, 18 are dead," the Indian Embassy said in a release.

"Some of the missing may be in the list of the dead which we are still to receive as identification is not possible because of the bodies being burnt," it added.