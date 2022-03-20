At least 10 injured in mass shooting in US state of Arkansas

Arkansas State Police (ASP) reported that a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas left up to 10 people wounded Saturday evening, according to preliminary information they said they were provided.

Just before 7:30 p.m. local time “Arkansas State Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents of the Criminal Investigation Division were dispatched to Dumas following an initial report of a shooting outside a local business where a car show was underway,” Bill Sadler, a spokesman for ASP, said in a statement.

“Preliminary information provided to ASP is that as many as 10 people had been wounded by gunfire,” he continued, adding that no further information could be provided at the time.

The state police did not immediately release the name of the business where the car show was taking place, nor did they say whether any suspects were identified.

Dumas is about 80 miles southeast of Little Rock.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 09:36 AM IST