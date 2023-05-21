At least 10 drivers killed, 9 injured in mass shooting at racing event in northern Mexico; visuals of cross-firing surface |

A shootout during an all-terrain car racing show in the San Vicente area of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, resulted in the death of at least 10 racecar drivers and left nine others injured, stated report in Fox News. The incident occurred on Saturday. A video of the cross-firing between the assailants and the police authorities has surfaced on the internet.

Details of the attack

The Baja California State Attorney General's Office reported that individuals armed with long guns emerged from a grey van and opened fire on participants at a gas station around 2:18 pm. Distress calls to 911 provided information about the attackers. News agency Reuters stated that the shooting took place during the event.

Response and investigation underway after the dreaded incident

Upon receiving the reports, various authorities, including municipal and state police, the Marines, the Fire Department, and the Mexican Red Cross, swiftly arrived at the scene. Mayor Armando Ayala Robles revealed that State Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez has assigned a special group to investigate the shooting and gather relevant information.

Victims' identities and nationalities are unconfirmed

As of now, the identities and nationalities of the victims have not been disclosed to the public. The wounded individuals were transported to hospitals in Northern Baja California by Mexico's Red Cross, as reported by Fox8. The extent of their injuries and their current conditions have not been specified.