Asterix illustrator Albert Uderzo passes away: Did comic book 'predict' coronavirus outbreak?

The Gauls were afraid of nothing save the sky falling on their heads. Be it Roman legions, seafaring barbarians or even Julius Caesar himself -- nothing fazed their indomitable spirit.

It is thus strange to find within the pages of of the comic series that was started by Albert Uderzo and René Goscinny mentions of the deadly viral epidemic that had gripped the planet in 2020.

A chariot racer with "MCDLXII victories" otherwise known as 1,462, to his name, he enters Asterix and the Chariot Race straight from Rome.

His moniker is "The Masked Auriga" and according to reports, the writers were inspired by race car driver Alain Prost while creating the character.