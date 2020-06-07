'Ask about his rape allegations, drugs and homosexual cabaret dance': Cynthia Ritchie counters Ali Saleem's 'close friends' claims

Cynthia Ritchie, an American blogger and member of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's social media team, has refuted claims of television host Ali Saleem popularly known as Begum Nawazish Ali, stating they’re close, and that she didn’t tell him anything about being raped.

In a video broadcast live on Facebook, Cynthia alleged she was raped by former Interior Minister Rehman Malik, and being "physically manhandled" by two senior PPP leaders including former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani "he was staying at the President's House".

However, Saleem, in an interaction with a journalist asserted that Cynthia, who even shared a room with him for several days, and discussed present Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer to have sex, could have talked about the rape as well, but she didn't.

Ali added that he had no sympathies for Rehman Malik either because he was in charge of Benazir Bhutto’s security on the eve of her assassination. And instead of probing his failure, the former President Asif Ali Zardari made him the interior minister of the country.