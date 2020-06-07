'Ask about his rape allegations, drugs and homosexual cabaret dance': Cynthia Ritchie counters Ali Saleem's 'close friends' claims

Cynthia Ritchie, an American blogger and member of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's social media team, has refuted claims of television host Ali Saleem popularly known as Begum Nawazish Ali, stating they’re close, and that she didn’t tell him anything about being raped.
In a video broadcast live on Facebook, Cynthia alleged she was raped by former Interior Minister Rehman Malik, and being "physically manhandled" by two senior PPP leaders including former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani "he was staying at the President's House".
However, Saleem, in an interaction with a journalist asserted that Cynthia, who even shared a room with him for several days, and discussed present Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer to have sex, could have talked about the rape as well, but she didn't.
Ali added that he had no sympathies for Rehman Malik either because he was in charge of Benazir Bhutto’s security on the eve of her assassination. And instead of probing his failure, the former President Asif Ali Zardari made him the interior minister of the country.
Countering the statements made by the TV host, Ritchie quoted a tweet stating she and Ali are “not close friends”, and wrote, “Thank you for correction. Ask if Ali ever met a visiting Britisher in Khi for business. And if Ali convinced her to fly to his 'big farm' in Chak Shezad, if he showed her horses at a stable, and about allegations that he & 2 men from PPP's 2nd tier leadership raped her.”
"Ask Ali if the British woman was forced out of her business deals? Ask if Ali uses cocaine/other drugs and performs for PPP leadership at homosexual cabaret dance locations in Mitaiyari, Tando Jam, Rohodi, and Nawabshah?," she added.
Before going live on Facebook, Cynthia in a tweet claimed that over the years, she has been raped and assaulted by men in the highest ranks of PPP.
According to a Geo news report, former Premier Gillani while responding to the allegations, asked: "Can a prime minister ever commit such an act at the Aiwan-e-Sadr? What was the lady levelling such accusations doing at the Aiwan-e-Sadr?" Rahman Malik has served as the Federal Minister of Interior, Pakistan. He has been a member of the Nuclear Command Authority Pakistan and Defense Coordination Committee.