e-Paper Get App

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistani leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain blames Shahbaz Sharif led govt over country's loss in IND vs PAK match

Taking to Twitter, the former Information and Broadcasting Minister of Pakistan said that losing the match in Dubai is not the team`s fault but the present government is "manhoos" (unlucky).

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
Captain: Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma; Pak leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain |

Islamabad: After India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai, the former federal minister of Islamabad Chaudhry Fawad Hussain blamed Shahbaz Sharif-led country`s "imported" government for losing the cricket match.

Taking to Twitter, the former Information and Broadcasting Minister of Pakistan said that losing the match in Dubai is not the team`s fault but the present government is "manhoos" (unlucky)."It`s not the team`s fault, the imported government is unlucky," Fawad Hussain said in a tweet (roughly translated from Urdu).

There are several reports surfaced over the Pakistan government`s negligence toward its players.

It is to be noted that during Commonwealth Games earlier this month, a Pakistani media person Shiraz Hassan compared Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s style with the attitude of leaders from the neighbouring country.

This is how India projects their athletes. Pooja Gehlot won the bronze and expressed sorrow as she was unable to win the Gold medal, and PM Modi responded to her.

Ever seen a such message from Pakistan PM or President? Do they even know that Pakistani athletes are winning medals? Hassan had tweeted

A gesture by PM Modi, who told a heartbroken athlete, that her Commonwealth Games bronze medal called for a celebration and not an apology earned accolades on social media as users globally lavished praise on his inspiring leadership.

Read Also
Japanese vlogger, who went viral for his 'vada pav' video, travels in Mumbai local train
article-image

The cricket match seemed lagging at the beginning with KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma making an early exit however the spines straightened with Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya taking India towards victory inch by inch.

The crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling clash by five wickets in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Jadeja smashed 35 while Pandya hammered 33* in 17 balls.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz bagged three and Naseem Shah scalped two wickets. Chasing 148 runs, India got off to a bad start as they lost their opener, KL Rahul, without even scoring a run. Rahul`s wicket brought Virat Kohli out on the crease, who is playing his 100th T20I today.

Read Also
Maharashtra: As country wins India vs Pakistan match at Asia Cup 2022, Nagpur celebrates victory;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorldAsia Cup 2022: Pakistani leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain blames Shahbaz Sharif led govt over country's loss in IND vs PAK match

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: Thane man run over by water tanker after falling from two-wheeler

On Camera: Thane man run over by water tanker after falling from two-wheeler

PM Modi greets sportspersons on National Sports Day; pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

PM Modi greets sportspersons on National Sports Day; pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

Previous Maharashtra govt took good decision to sell wine in supermarkets: Sharad Pawar

Previous Maharashtra govt took good decision to sell wine in supermarkets: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Better mobile connectivity at 8 stations

Mumbai: Better mobile connectivity at 8 stations

St Xavier’s Malhar fest: More than 1,000 students attend Day 1

St Xavier’s Malhar fest: More than 1,000 students attend Day 1