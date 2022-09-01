Asia Cup 2022: Cricketer Kinchit Shah proposes partner after India vs Hong Kong clash

Kinchit Shah proposing his partner | Twitter

Hong Kong player Kinchit Shah on Wednesday got down on one knee and proposed to his partner after Asia Cup clash against India. All eyes were on the cricketer when he proposed.

Shah received a resounding yes from his partner as his teammates cheered on for the couple.

The video of his proposal has since then gone viral and elicited some hilarious reactions from the Twitteratis!

From hilarious one-liners to apt meme collection, the netizens had all bases covered.

A user commented, "Shah's always get YES!!! Be it cricket or politics... always YES." Meanwhile, another user commented, "Ye stadium ko toh mandap bna kar chhod diya kal ko koi pandit lakar shadi bhi kar lega [Someone may even get an officiant and get married on the pitch]."

Concurrently, a user was busy looking for his "match". They wrote, "Stadium tak toh chala jau par propose kisko karu [I can go to a stadium but who do I propose]?"