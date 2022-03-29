As peace talks set to begin, Russia blows up oil depot, Ukraine claims to recapture Kyiv suburb

A missile attack hit an oil depot in western Ukraine late Monday, Rivne’s regional governor said, marking the second attack on oil facilities in the region and the latest in a series of such attacks in recent days.

Western Ukraine has not seen ground combat, but missiles have struck oil depots and a military plant in Lviv, a major city close to Poland where hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have gone to escape fighting elsewhere.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested in an interview with Russian journalists released on Sunday that the attacks on oil depots are intended to disrupt the planting season in Ukraine, which is a major grain producer.

In its latest update, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces says Russian forces are continuing to launch missile strikes on residential neighbourhoods across the country, focusing on targeting fuel storage compartments in an effort to "complicate logistics" and "create conditions for a humanitarian crisis".

In recent days fuel depots in several cities such as the capital Kyiv, as well as Lviv, Rivne, Zhytomyr and Lutsk, have been reportedly hit.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have retaken control of Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv, the city's mayor said in a video Monday.

Irpin was one of a number of towns west of the capital that endured heavy fighting as Russian troops attempted to advance toward Kyiv in the early days of the invasion.

"Today Irpin is liberated. Now the sweep is underway," Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushin said in the video.

But Markushin warned civilians that it is still too dangerous to return and that the possibility of renewed Russian attacks remains, per The Kyiv Independent.

Markushin said that Ukrainian forces would "continue to go and liberate" the nearby towns of Bucha, Hostomel and Vorzel, per NBC News.

"We understand that there will be more attacks on our city and we will courageously defend it," he said, before concluding, "Irpin is Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes.”

A senior U.S. defense official said Monday that the Pentagon could not independently verify the mayor's claims about Irpin.

The news comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches a stalemate, with Russian forces near Kyiv recently being pushed back and signs of a Ukrainian counteroffensive emerging.

Last week Ukrainian officials said they had successfully driven Russian forces out of the strategically important town of Makariv, about 30 miles west of Kyiv.

The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:56 AM IST