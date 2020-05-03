As Kim Jong Un returns to the public eye, Twitter abounds with conspiracy theories and jokes

On Saturday, North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un put rumours of his death and illness to rest, making his first public appearance in 20 days. the State's official media outlet, Korean Central News Agency, reported that he had ventured out in public to celebrate the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang.

KCNA reported that Kim had attended the ceremony Friday in Sunchon with other senior officials, including his sister Kim Yo Jong, who many analysts predict would take over if her brother is suddenly unable to rule.

Even as the news came in, US President Donald Trump said that he was glad the North Korean leader was back and in good health.