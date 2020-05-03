As Kim Jong Un returns to the public eye, Twitter abounds with conspiracy theories and jokes

On Saturday, North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un put rumours of his death and illness to rest, making his first public appearance in 20 days. the State's official media outlet, Korean Central News Agency, reported that he had ventured out in public to celebrate the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang.
KCNA reported that Kim had attended the ceremony Friday in Sunchon with other senior officials, including his sister Kim Yo Jong, who many analysts predict would take over if her brother is suddenly unable to rule.
Even as the news came in, US President Donald Trump said that he was glad the North Korean leader was back and in good health.
In case you did not recall immediately, netizens had marked Kim's disappearance with an abundance of memes and humorous posts. Now, after his return to the public eye, we took another sojourn through Twitter to see if we could find any follow-up posts.
And as you may have guessed, going by the headline of this article, Twitter did not disappoint. From conspiracy theories
Prior to the recent appearance, Kim had last been spotted on April 11, when he presided over a ruling Workers' Party meeting to discuss the coronavirus and reappoint his sister as an alternate member of the powerful decision-making Political Bureau of the party's Central Committee. That move confirmed her substantial role in the government.
Speculation about his health swirled after he missed the April 15 birthday celebration for his late grandfather Kim Il Sung, the country's most important holiday, for the first time since taking power in 2011.
