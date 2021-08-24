As COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, scientists alarmed by high rate of infection amid vaccinated people

Nearly 1.5 years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen more than 21.25 crore people test positive. More than 44.4 lakh people have died till date, and the caseload continues to rise. While vaccines are seen as the light at the end of the rather lengthy pandemic tunnel, things might be a tad murkier than initially thought.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, a rather high number of vaccinated individuals now appear to be contacting COVID-19. While are there are various factors that may be contributing to the same, there is growing concern that even inoculated individuals may be more vulnerable to serious illness than previously believed. However, with not much being available by way of scientific studies, it has become rather difficult for public policy makers and corporate executives to formulate plans.

It has become a somewhat confusing time, with many parts of the world reinforcing mask mandates or going back under lockdown even as other nations leave precautionary measures wholly in the hands of citizens. In the absence of clear public messaging, the vaccinated population is often left uncertain about how to protect themselves.

While some are buoyed by their own sense of invincibility after getting the jab, others might now be due for a booster shot (and thus vulnerable again). Other variables include the percentage of the population that is vaccinated and even factors such as the weather.

As cities around the world relax restrictions, the potential for exposure has also increased greatly. Covidiotic behaviour aside, the rise of mutant COVID-19 strains has also made people more vulnerable, with the efficacy of vaccines (such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca) dipping when it comes to the far more deadly Delta variant.

While the protection provided by vaccines is undisputed, a recent CDC case study contends that might mean vaccinated people are just as likely to transmit COVID-19 as the unvaccinated. While the researchers say that a single study is insufficient for drawing conclusions, the CDC has since reversed a recommendation on mask relaxations. As research continues, it is however imperative to note that while a COVID-19 vaccine does not make one immune to the virus, it can significantly reduce the severity and health impact of the infection.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 04:29 PM IST