Arson attack on Mexico bar kills 23, injures more than a dozen

Mexico City: At least 23 people have been killed and 13 others injured after an arson attack led to a fire at a bar in Mexico, the media reported on Wednesday.

The fire broke out on Tuesday night at the White Horse bar in Coatzacoalcos, a coastal city in the eastern state of Veracruz, the state Attorney general's office said in a statement.

Eight of those killed were women and 15 were men, reported El Universal. No arrests were announced so far. The Veracruz Public Security Secretary and the prosecutor's office said they were working to locate the suspects involved.

Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac GarcÃ­a Jimenez condemned the attack on Twitter.

"Just like in Minatitlan where we found those responsible, the crime that happened a few moments ago in Coatzacoalcos will not go unpunished. In Veracruz, criminal groups are no longer tolerated," Jimenez said, referring to the shooting of 13 people at family party in Minatitlan, Veracruz, in April.