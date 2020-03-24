Armenian president highlights China's support in fight against COVID-19

YEREVAN -- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Monday highly praised China's leading role in jointly fighting against COVID-19 across the world.

During his meeting in Yerevan with Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong, the president highlighted the cooperation with China and stated that the exchange of experience and information with different countries on the matter can play a very vital role in raising the efficiency of the fight against the disease.

"China's initial success of the battle against the virus has fully reflected the extraordinary leadership of the Chinese government, strong cohesion of the Chinese society and the remarkable social responsibility of the Chinese people," said the president.

He stressed that China's support both in the form of consulting and devices and medical items is very important for Armenia in the fight against the virus.

Tian, for his part, introduced anti-epidemic measures taken in China and vowed to further cooperate with Armenia to win the battle against the virus.

According to the Armenian government, 194 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the country by Monday.