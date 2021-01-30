Argentina's 'millionaire tax' comes into effect; to be levied on the country's wealthiest population

Argentina has imposed the much-debated 'millionaire tax', which came into effect on Friday (January 29), thereby imposing a hefty one-off tax on the richest people in the country.

The tax has been levied in order to help pay for medical supplies and relief for businesses struggling through the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-battered economy.

As per the law, taxable individuals will pay up to 3.5% of the assets declared in the country and upto 5.25% assets abroad. The funds generated have been projected to purchase medical supplies, fund social aid, as well as aid small and medium enterprises.

According to a BBC report, the tax will apply to around 12,000 and is expected to raise around $3 billion for the Argentinian government, which will then use the fund provisions for scholarships and social aid.

The report also elaborates on how Argentina is barely coping amid the global economy buffeted by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Already a poverty-stricken country, Argentina has reported a staggering unemployment rate of 11%, while around 40% of the country's population lives under the poverty line.

In such a situation, progressive taxation of the richest section of the country's population could be a key to equitable recovery amid a crisis, and might even prove to be a model for several such nations with battered economies, according to Oxfam's annual report on economic inequality.

The "millionaire tax", introduced by the center-left government led by President Alberto Fernandez and passed by the Senate in December last year, has expectedly met its fair share of critics as well.

The opposition has slammed the tax as 'confiscatory' and there have also been concerns that the the one-off levy could very well turn out to be permanent.