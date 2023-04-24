April 2015 Nepal earthquake: How the massive 7.8-magnitude quake rocked the nation | File

The April 2015 Nepal earthquake (also known as the Gorkha earthquake) killed 8,964 people and injured 21,952 others.

The 7.8Mw earthquake occurred at 11:56 Nepal Standard Time on Saturday, 25 April 2015.

Its epicenter was east of Gorkha District at Barpak, Gorkha, roughly 85 km (53 mi) northwest of central Kathmandu, and its hypocenter was at a depth of approximately 8.2 km (5.1 mi).

The quake was the worst natural disaster to strike Nepal since the 1934 Nepal–Bihar earthquake.

Earthquake triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest

The earthquake triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest, killing 22, making it the deadliest incident on the mountain on record. It also triggered another massive avalanche in the Langtang valley, leaving 250 people missing.

Hundreds of thousands of Nepalese were made homeless with entire villages flattened across many districts of the country.

Centuries-old buildings were destroyed at UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Kathmandu Valley, including some at the Kathmandu Durbar Square, the Patan Durbar Square, the Bhaktapur Durbar Square, the Changu Narayan Temple, the Boudhanath stupa and the Swayambhunath stupa.