Antonio Guterres reiterates call to immediately release UN staffers detained in Ethiopia

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for the immediate release of 10 UN staff members held in Ethiopia.

"As far as the Secretary-General is aware, the staff members are being held without charge, and no specific information has been provided regarding the reasons for their arrest," said a statement made by his spokesperson.

UN personnel carry out critical and impartial work in Ethiopia, the statement said, adding the Secretary-general stresses the obligation of respecting the privileges and immunities of UN personnel, both international and Ethiopian, as well as protecting UN personnel and other humanitarian workers in Ethiopia, including from arbitrary detention.

"The course of military conflict will not bring lasting peace and stability to Ethiopia," said the statement, adding the Guterres urges the parties to end hostilities and prioritize the welfare of civilians, noting safe and unhindered humanitarian access must be restored urgently.

"He underlines that the challenges facing Ethiopia can only be resolved through dialogue involving all Ethiopians," it said.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:28 AM IST