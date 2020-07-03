Anti-China Gang-up: Japan object to Chinese vessels

Japan on Friday said that it has lodged a protest with China over the intrusion by two China Coast Guard ships in Japanese territorial waters. The two ships are in the vicinity of disputed islands in the East China Sea, which are administered by Japan but claimed by China; Tokyo has demanded that the ships immediately leave the area. China has sent its ships into waters around the islets for 80 days in a row, the longest streak since Japan put them under state control in September 2012.

Philippine livid, warns beijing

The Philippine foreign secretary warned China on Friday of “the severest response” if ongoing Chinese military exercises in the disputed South China Sea spill over into Philippine territory.

The Philippine warning to China over their territorial conflicts is the strongest so far this year and comes despite an improvement in relations since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office in 2016. China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it.

It was invasion, Says US senator

The ruling Communist Party of China is acting "aggressively" in its neighbourhood and it essentially "invaded" India, killing 20 of its soldiers, a top American Senator has said. In the last several weeks, more than a dozen US lawmakers have spoken against the Chinese action and come out in support of New Delhi.