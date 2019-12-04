Another NATO video goes viral; Princess Anne gets scolded from Queen Elizabeth for not greeting Trump

After a video footage of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte mocking Trump went viral all over social media, another video of Queen Elizabeth of allegedly scolding Princess Anne has caught everyone's glance.
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were at Buckingham Palace after the first day of the NATO summit in London where they are seen greeting Queen Elizabeth II and her eldest son Charles and his wife, Camilla.
In the video, Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne is seen standing awkwardly at the doorway, hesitant to greet Trump when the Queen scolds her by giving her a serious look to which Princess Anne is seen replying "What?"
Earlier another video went viral wherein the world leaders appear to discuss about the President of the United States of America Donald Trump without literally taking his name at the function at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.
Boris Johnson asks Emmanuel Macron, "Is that why you were late?" However, Justin Trudeau responds for Macron, “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference at the top,” he says.
Later Macron says something inaudible to which Trudeau says, "You just watch his team's jaws drop to the floor."
Apparently, the leaders seem to be referring to Trump's two-hour press conference on first day of the two day NATO summit.
In the video footage, Macron can be seen talking animatedly about his 45-minute long press talk alongside Trump.
Trump replied saying, "He's two-faced," adding, "honestly with Trudeau, he's a nice guy."
