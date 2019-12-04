Another NATO video goes viral; Princess Anne gets scolded from Queen Elizabeth for not greeting Trump

After a video footage of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte mocking Trump went viral all over social media, another video of Queen Elizabeth of allegedly scolding Princess Anne has caught everyone's glance.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were at Buckingham Palace after the first day of the NATO summit in London where they are seen greeting Queen Elizabeth II and her eldest son Charles and his wife, Camilla.