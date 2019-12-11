An offer they couldn't refuse: The Italian Mafia is now okay with being gay

It is the 21st century, a time when even the Mafia apparently adopts progressive ideals.

The 'Ndrangheta, a Mafia-type organisation based out of Italy's Calabria is reportedly now open to people in their ranks being gay.

According to a report by The Times that quoted anti-mafia investigator Nicola Gratteri, while older mob bosses continue to remain at least slightly homophobic in their outlook, the rules have now been relaxed to include gay men, at least in the lower ranks. The only condition being that the question don't "parade" it in public.

Pink News quoted the Times report to add that Gratteri had intercepted “passionate” letters passed between a crime boss and a young lieutenant.

He also alleges that the son of a well-known crime boss has chosen to live as a drag queen under the moniker of "Lady Godiva" -- a factor that may have played a role in the mafia's newfound benevolence.

The ’Ndrangheta operates independently from the Sicilian Mafia and is one of the most powerful crime syndicates in Italy. They deal in international smuggling of cocaine and weapons primarily, and also skims money off large public work construction projects, launders money and also dabbles in more conventional crimes such as usury and extortion.

Offshoots of the family also operate in northern Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, the rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The 61-year-old Gratteri is a public prosecutor in Calabria. His fight with the mafia has ensures that he spends his days looking over his shoulder for them. He has spent over three decades under police protection.