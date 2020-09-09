'An insult to US if she became first woman President': Trump lashes out at Kamala Harris for doubting vaccine availability

Trump's ire seems to stem from the fact that Harris and Biden had recently criticised the President's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Vice Presidential candidate stating in a CNN interview that she "would not trust Donald Trump" when it came to vaccine availability.

"It would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he's talking about. I would not take his word," CNN reported quoting Harris.

"Trump has abdicated his duty and failed to lead on every significant aspect of our country’s COVID-19 response. We can’t let that happen with a coronavirus vaccine. The stakes are too high to not get this right," Harris tweeted on Wednesday.