'An insult to US if she became first woman President': Trump lashes out at Kamala Harris for doubting vaccine availability

On Wednesday US President Donald Trump opined that it would be "an insult" to the US if Kamala Harris becomes the President. The President was weighing in on the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing poll campaigns and opined that if Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden won, China would also be winning.
"People don't like her (US Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris)--nobody likes her. She can never be the first woman president of the US. It will be an insult to our country," he added.
Trump's ire seems to stem from the fact that Harris and Biden had recently criticised the President's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Vice Presidential candidate stating in a CNN interview that she "would not trust Donald Trump" when it came to vaccine availability.
"It would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he's talking about. I would not take his word," CNN reported quoting Harris.
"Trump has abdicated his duty and failed to lead on every significant aspect of our country’s COVID-19 response. We can’t let that happen with a coronavirus vaccine. The stakes are too high to not get this right," Harris tweeted on Wednesday.
This is not the first time the President has lashed out at Harris and Biden over the last few days. On Tuesday, he had said that the duo "must apologise" for the "reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric."
"Biden is a stupid person--you know that," Trump told reporters at the White House. He added that the US had "has experienced the lowest case fatality rate than any major country in the world".
"Biden and his 'very liberal' running mate -- the most liberal person in Congress -- would destroy this economy. (They) should apologise for spreading the anti-vaccine rhetoric that they are talking about right now," Trump had said.
