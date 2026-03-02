 Etihad And Emirates Resume Limited Flight Operations Amid Middle East Tensions
Long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad resumed limited flights Monday after suspending operations due to the ongoing war. Flight-tracking data showed Etihad aircraft moving first. Dubai authorities said operations would restart gradually and advised passengers to travel to the airport only if contacted directly by the airline.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
Dubai: Long-haul carriers Etihad and Emirates began limited flights Monday after halting them for the ongoing war.

The carriers, based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, launched flights Monday afternoon. Flight-tracking data showed Etihad flights moving first.

Click Here For US-Iran-Israel War Live Updates

Dubai's government said it would have a “limited resumption of operations,” telling passengers only to come to the airport if they had been contacted directly.

