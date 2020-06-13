Amid COVID-19 outbreak and US protests, lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard says one can find peace and strength in Bhagavad Gita

Washington: America's first-ever Hindu lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard has said that in this chaotic time, one can find certainty, strength and peace in Bhagavad Gita.

In her message during a virtual commencement address, the 39-year-old Congresswoman from Hawaii said that it is a chaotic time and no one can say with certainty what tomorrow looks like.

"...but we find certainty, strength and peace in the practice of Bhakti Yoga and Karma Yoga taught to us by Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita," Gabbard told the 'Class of 2020 for Hindu students'.

Her address came amidst protests in the US against the killing of African-American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis.