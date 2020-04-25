Amid coronavirus outbreak, France buys chloroquine from China as a 'precautionary' measure

India may be the biggest manufacturer of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in the world, but not everyone is lining up to export from the country. The drug which is also used to combat rheumatoid arthritis, malaria and lupus has been touted by many as a solution to the novel coronavirus outbreak. In the absence of any cure or vaccine, countries have resorted to stocking up on alternatives that may be helpful.

While many including President Donald Trump have been an enthusiastic advocate for hydroxychloroquine, not everyone appears to agree. France for example, has been reticent when comes to using the drug to treat novel coronavirus patients, and reserving it only for the gravest of cases.