Amid coronavirus outbreak, France buys chloroquine from China as a 'precautionary' measure

India may be the biggest manufacturer of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in the world, but not everyone is lining up to export from the country. The drug which is also used to combat rheumatoid arthritis, malaria and lupus has been touted by many as a solution to the novel coronavirus outbreak. In the absence of any cure or vaccine, countries have resorted to stocking up on alternatives that may be helpful.
While many including President Donald Trump have been an enthusiastic advocate for hydroxychloroquine, not everyone appears to agree. France for example, has been reticent when comes to using the drug to treat novel coronavirus patients, and reserving it only for the gravest of cases.
Recently, however, the country's armed forces bought a consignment of chloroquine from China. According to a France24 report that quotes AFP, the country is opting to store the drug as a precautionary measure, in case it becomes an approved medication for the coronavirus.
In case you were wondering, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are not the same drug. The latter is a related derivative that, according to one study published on the US National Center for Biotechnology Information, appears to have a lower risk of toxicity.
Globally the virus has affected over 2,826,900 people and killed more than 197,800 people as per data provided by the global live tracker maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Europe has been the continent hit hardest by the virus -- with 120,140 deaths and 1,344,172 cases as of Saturday afternoon. Of these, Italy has the most deaths with 25,969 followed by Spain with 22,902, France with 22,245 and Britain with 19,506.
