‘Allegations are untrue’: Boris Johnson denies allegations of groping journalist

London [UK]: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied allegations of groping his female colleague while working together at the Spectator magazine twenty years ago.

In an article in The Sunday Times, Charlotte Edwardes, a columnist for the newspaper had written that Johnson had groped her at a lunch in the late 1999 or early 2000 when he was the editor of The Spectator. Edwardes said she discussed this with another young woman who sat on Johnson's other side, and she admitted he did the same to her, Sputnik reported.

"Under the table, I feel Johnson's hand on my thigh," she recounted. "He gives it a squeeze. His hand is high up my leg and he has enough inner flesh beneath his fingers to make me sit suddenly upright," the article read. The Prime Minister's spokesman told reporters: "This allegation is untrue." Johnson, who was married to now-estranged wife Marina Wheeler at the time, was asked whether it was true during a TV interview at the annual Conservative conference in Manchester and responded: "No." "If the prime minister doesn't recollect the incident then clearly I have a better memory than he does," tweeted in response.