Akhand Bharat banner in Pakistan

Islamabad: Pro-India banners have appeared in different parts of Islamabad, including in the high security Red Zone, hailing India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The map envisioning “Akhand Bharat” (undivided India) shows parts of the present-day states of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and warnings about Balochistan.

Interestingly, the banners carried a message of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. "Aaj Jammu & Kashmir liya hai Kal Balochistan, PoK lenge.

Mujhe vishwsas hai desh ka PM Akhand Hindustan ka sapna poora karen ge (Today we took Jammu and Kashmir, tomorrow we will take Balochistan and PoK.

I am sure Prime Minister Modi will make the dream of undivided India come true)," said the message written on the banners, which went unnoticed for a long time before some passers-by spotted them.

The district magistrate, Islamabad, has ordered an inquiry as to why the banners were removed after a delay of almost five hours.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two persons riding a motorcycle appeared early Tuesday morning and strung the banners over poles. The action was captured by cameras of the Safe City Project. The police have detained a man on Tuesday evening in this connection.