Airstrikes target several military depots in Syria's Safira

Tel Aviv: Airstrikes on the outskirts of Syria's Aleppo hit several military depots in Safira, a southeastern suburb, the Syrian army command said, according to Sputnik.

This comes days after Israeli military helicopters reportedly carried out a missile strike on southern parts of Syria.

Earlier, SANA news agency reported on an Israeli attack on a scientific research center in Aleppo.

"At 22:32 on May 4, enemy aircraft appeared on our air defense monitors. They were moving from the northeastern side of Itria. Several military depots in the area of Safira were attacked.

Our air defense systems repelled enemy missiles. The losses resulting from the attack are being specified," the command was quoted as saying.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have, however, refused to comment on the incident.

"We don't comment on reports in foreign media," the IDF was quoted as saying by Sputnik.