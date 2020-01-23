AI to replace workload of most managers by 2024: Study

Mumbai: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies such as virtual personal assistants and chatbots will replace almost 69 per cent of the manager’s workload by 2024, according to a prediction by research and advisory firm Gartner on Thursday. “The role of manager will see a complete overhaul in the next four years,” Helen Poitevin, Research Vice-President at Gartner, said in a statement.

“Currently, managers often need to spend time filling in forms, updating information and approving workflows. By using AI to automate these tasks, they can spend less time managing transactions and can invest more time on learning, performance management and goal setting,” Poitevin said. AI and emerging technologies will undeniably change the role of the manager and will allow employees to extend their degree of responsibility and influence, without taking on management tasks.

Application leaders focused on innovation and AI are now accountable for improving worker experience, developing worker skills and building organisational competency in responsible use of AI.

“Application leaders will need to support a gradual transition to increased automation of management tasks as this functionality becomes increasingly available across more enterprise applications,” said Poitevin.

—IANS