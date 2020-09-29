Ahead of US Presidential debate, Trump lashes out at Joe Biden for 'not agreeing to a drug test'

Many allege that the answer to Biden's recent gaffes lies in drug usage, even as others remain unconvinced. Incidentally, the Presidential candidate had confused many on Saturday after he stated that he got to the Senate "a hundred and eighty years ago". And while many claimed he was joking, Trump was quick to share a clip of the video on his social media handles.



Coming back to the drug test, Biden has not elaborated on the topic, choosing to refrain from commenting when asked about Trump's demands. His campaign however was far less subtle, with Deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield hitting back with a slightly rude remark, stating that if the President thought "his best case is made in urine he can have at it".

"Joe Biden intends to deliver his debate answers in words," the campaign said.