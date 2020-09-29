Ahead of US Presidential debate, Trump lashes out at Joe Biden for 'not agreeing to a drug test'

Ahead of the first 2020 United States presidential debate, Donald Trump has takes several jibes at Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Most recently, he had demanded that the former Vice President take a drug test before the debate.
"I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???" he had tweeted on Monday.
Many allege that the answer to Biden's recent gaffes lies in drug usage, even as others remain unconvinced. Incidentally, the Presidential candidate had confused many on Saturday after he stated that he got to the Senate "a hundred and eighty years ago". And while many claimed he was joking, Trump was quick to share a clip of the video on his social media handles.
Coming back to the drug test, Biden has not elaborated on the topic, choosing to refrain from commenting when asked about Trump's demands. His campaign however was far less subtle, with Deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield hitting back with a slightly rude remark, stating that if the President thought "his best case is made in urine he can have at it".
"Joe Biden intends to deliver his debate answers in words," the campaign said.
This however was not a deterrent for Trump who wondered why his opponent had not agreed to a test.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday morning he wrote, "Joe Biden just announced that he will not agree to a Drug Test. Gee, I wonder why?"