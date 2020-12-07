After USA, Romania and England, mystery monolith now appears in The Netherlands

After first being spotted in Utah's Red Rock Country, the mystery monolith has made numerous appearances. It was spotted on the Batca Doamnei Hill in Piatra Neamt city in Romania, on the Pine Mountain in California's Atascadero and on the Compton beach in England's Isle of Wight. Now, the mystery monolith has appeared in The Netherlands' Kiekenberg nature reserve on Sunday.

According to the spokesman for the Dutch Forestry Commission, hikers found the monolith on private land near the Kiekenberg nature reserve in northern Friesland province on Sunday. "We know that it was probably placed this weekend because some hikers who were walking there found it, but we don't know how it got there," forestry commission spokesman Imke Boerma told AFP.

As per a report, rangers went to check out the monolith on Monday morning and were still hunting for clues to its origin, however, local broadcaster Omrop Fryslan has said that the structure in The Netherlands was not as shiny like the other monoliths but was similar in size and shape.