After US Congress, Ukraine Prez Zelensky to address German Parliament

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Thursday he will address Germany’s parliament in the morning.

"On Thursday morning I will address Germany’s parliament. I will continue efforts to enroll more support for Ukraine," he said in a video address.

Earlier, Zelensky addressed US Congress and Canada’s parliament via a video link. Apart from that, Kyodo agency reported that he was planning to address Japanese parliament. According to Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Zelensky video address to Knesset lawmakers is planned for March 20.

The Russian invasion swiftly prompted German chancellor Olaf Scholz to announce support for Ukraine. He also increased German defence spending and sent arms to Ukraine.

Polls suggest many Germans support Zelensky's call for a ban on Russian energy, but oil ministers have said that phasing out the use of Russian gas will not be immediate. However, the country has said that a plan is already in place to stop importing Russian coal.

Zelensky stressed that he would continue to fight for even more support for Ukraine, for even more pressure on Russia.

"For the sake of peace for us, the delegation of Ukraine speaks with the delegation of Russia. And I want all our citizens, citizens of Ukraine, to hear me now: negotiations continue, negotiations for the sake of Ukraine," he said.

A few weeks before, his government had been mocked for its offer of 5,000 helmets to equip the Ukrainian army. The head of the German navy had to resign after he observed that all Mr Putin wanted was respect and that he probably deserved it.

Since then, Scholz announced his country would now offer real military aid to Ukraine.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:11 PM IST