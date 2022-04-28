After Twitter, Elon Musk wants to buy 'Coca-Cola to put cocaine back'

Days after claiming 100 per cent stake at Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday revealed that he would soon buy Coca-Cola to put the ‘cocaine back in.

He tweeted, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.”

The tweet has already been retweeted more than 1,45,000 times (it’s going up by the second) and has attracted thousands of comments. One user asked Musk if he can “buy the IRS and abolish taxes”, while another quipped he is “too poor” to buy Coke

On Tuesday, Musk bought a 100 per cent stake in Twitter for approx $44 billion, around $54.20 per share, and all of it in cash. The microblogging site had been evaluating Musk’s offer for the past several weeks. Musk previously said Twitter has "extraordinary potential" and he wanted to unlock it all.



Musk said in a joint statement with Twitter that he wants to make the service “better than ever” with new features while getting rid of automated “spam″ accounts and making its algorithms open to the public to increase trust.

The more hands-off approach to content moderation that Musk envisions has many users concerned that the platform will become more of a haven for disinformation, hate speech and bullying, something it has worked hard in recent years to mitigate. Wall Street analysts said if he goes too far, it could also alienate advertisers.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 07:56 AM IST