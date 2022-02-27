After trudging to the border, around 120,000 Ukrainians seek refuge

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians rushed to the borders as invading Russian troops pressed their advance into Ukraine and toward the country's capital on Saturday in Europe's largest ground war since WWII. Some walked many miles through the night while others fled by train, car or bus, forming lines miles long at border crossings.

They were greeted by waiting relatives and friends or headed on their own to reception centers organised by governments. With the world revolted at Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine, a Western-looking democracy, there was a huge outpouring of support for the fleeing Ukrainians. This included an unconditional welcome from nations like Poland that often did not want to accept those fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa in past years.

Nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries in the wake of Russian invasion, the UN refugee agency said Saturday.

The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught on their nation, including an attempt to take the capital of Kyiv. One family from Chernivtsiin western Ukraine waited 20 hours before being able to cross the border into Siret in northern Romania.

Natalia Murinik, 14, cried as she described saying goodbye to grandparents who couldn't leave the country.

