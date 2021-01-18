After Pepsi, Coca-Cola says it won't run ads during Super Bowl 2021

After Pepsi, Coca-Cola has announced that it will not run ads during the annual championship game of the National Football League, Super Bowl, this year.

On Friday, the beverage giant released an official statement and said that the decision was to 'ensure we are investing in the right resources during these unprecedented times,' reported Variety.

This comes days after their rival Pepsi announced that they will not run the ads during Super Bowl LIV and will instead focus on their annual halftime show, which features The Weekend.

The decade-long battle between the two beverage giants is usually noticeable through their ads during the annual Super Bowl games. However, both Pepsi and Coca-Cola have decided to opt out this year.