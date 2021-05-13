After Nepal's Opposition fails to garner majority, KP Sharma Oli re-appointed as PM

But as Madhav Kumar Nepal took a U-turn after his last-minute meeting with Oli, Deuba's dream to become the next Prime Minster was shattered.

The dissident faction led by Madhav Nepal within the CPN-UML, with their 28-member strength in Parliament had earlier decided to resign enmasse from the Parliament paving way for Deuba to claim for the post of Prime Minister.

On the other hand, Janata Samajwadi Party was also divided on the issue of extending support to Deuba as the next Prime Minister.

Upendra Yadav, President of JSP had assured Deuba to extend support, but Mahanta Thakur, another president of the party, who has backing from 17 out of 32 Lawmakers, rejected Upendra's idea.

The CPN-UMl, headed by Oli is the largest party with 121 seats in the House of Representatives. However, Oli, needs to prove majority through a vote of trust in the Parliament within a month of his re-appointment.

Nepali Congress and Maoist Centre have 61 and 49 seats in the lower house. Their combined strength was 110, which is insufficient to win majority vote.

At present 136 votes are needed to form a majority government.

Oli withdrew the action taken against four UML leaders including Nepal and assured to address their other demands. If 28 UML MPs had resigned, the total strength of the House would have been reduced to 243. Currently there are 271 valid members in the House. If they had resigned only 122 votes would be sufficient to stake claim for majority government.

Earlier, Baburam Bhattarai, a senior leader of JSP-N, said all parties needed to form a new national coalition government and hold elections in one year.