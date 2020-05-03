After Kim Jong Un's public appearance, South Korea says he did not have surgery

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not undergo surgery or any other medical procedure, a South Korean official said Sunday, amid speculation about his health that continues to linger even after he reappeared publicly in recent days.

North Korea had said Saturday that Kim attended the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang on Friday, in his first public appearance in about 20 days.

While Kim's reemergence, captured on video footage released by North Korean state media, quelled intense rumours that he might be gravely ill or even have died, some media outlets and observers still raised questions about Kim's health, citing moments when his walking looked a bit stiff at the factory.