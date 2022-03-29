After China's project shelved, India to build 3 wind farms in Sri Lanka

India will set up hybrid power projects in three Islands off Jaffna, effectively replacing the Chinese venture cleared by Colombo last year.

New Delhi has long been alarmed about the growing Chinese influence in the region.

A $12 million project to build wind turbines on three small islands in the Palk Strait between southern India and Sri Lanka was awarded to a Chinese firm in 2019, with funding lined up from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

But after Indian protests about Chinese activity so close to its coast, work never began and the project on the islets of Nainativu, Analaitivu and Delft was later scrapped.

A joint statement issued Tuesday after a visit to Colombo by India's foreign minister S Jaishankar said a memorandum of understanding had been signed to build the installations.

An Indian official said he couldn’t confirm if the plants in the new agreement are to be built on the same islands earmarked for the Chinese project. The power source and other details on the projects weren’t available.

India considers Sri Lanka, just across the narrow Palk Strait off India’s southeastern coast, to be in its sphere of influence. The island nation in the middle of a key sea route connecting the east and west also is important to China’s ambitious “Belt and Road” global infrastructure initiative.

Had the Chinese power plant project been realized, it would have placed China next to India’s southern coast. India and China already have running border disputes in other regions.

Jaishankar is also taking part in the BIMSTEC summit, a meeting of Bay of Bengal nations Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand for economic cooperation.

India also signed agreements on providing a maritime rescue coordination center and building fisheries harbors in Sri Lanka.

The agreements come as Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis in recent memory with shortages of medicine, fuel and milk power and daily power outages lasting for hours.

Sri Lanka has approached both India and China for help. India provided a $1 billion credit line to buy essentials following a previous $500 billion to buy fuel. China is considering a request for $2.5 billion in economic assistance.

Infrastructure projects that were built using Chinese loans but don’t make money are blamed for its debt crisis. Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves are dwindling but it has to repay $7 billion in foreign debts this year.

China has been noncommittal to a request for debt restructuring.

Beijing has invested billions of dollars in building a sea port, airport, roads and a port city on reclaimed land near Colombo harbor which the Sri Lankan government aims to develop into a financial city.

The government previously scrapped a plan to allow China outright ownership of land at the Colombo Port City and instead gave it 62 hectares (153 acres) on a 99-year lease.

Separately, Sri Lanka has sought an additional credit line of $1bn from India to import essentials amid its worst economic crisis in decades, Reuters has reported, citing two sources, as the Indian foreign minister began talks with the government of its neighbour.

The island nation is struggling to pay for essential imports of food and fuel after a 70 percent drop in foreign exchange reserves since January 2020 led to a currency devaluation and efforts to seek help from global lenders.

(with inputs from AP)

