Afghans with legal documents will soon be allowed travel abroad: Taliban

All Afghans wanting to leave the country will be allowed to do so if they possess legal documents required to travel abroad. "Proper facilities will be provided to all Afghans for their travel after the opening of the civilian part of the Kabul airport", informed Muhammad Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban's political office in Doha and the group's spokesperson for English media.

Shaheen said that Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation headed by Sher M. Abbas Stanikzai, Deputy Director, Political Office, met French envoy François Richier and his delegation in Doha on Thursday. "Political issues and ongoing situation of Afghanistan were discussed", Shaheen said in series of tweets.

Stanikzai, had earlier met a German delegation led by the country's Ambassador to Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, in Doha on Tuesday.

Shaheen claimed that peace is established across the country as boys and girls have returned to schools and media is functioning.

He said that political issues and the situation at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport were discussed in the meeting.

The Taliban said on Tuesday that they would block Afghans trying to leave the country from traveling to Kabul’s airport and would reject any plans to extend the deadline for American troops to withdraw from Afghanistan by the end of this month.



In order to stop the crowds from gathering at Kabul airport and to avoid security issues, Afghan nationals are not allowed to go to the airport anymore. Only foreigners are allowed to go to the airport as of now, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced.



“The road that ends at the Kabul airport has been blocked. Foreigners can go through it, but Afghans are not allowed to take the road”, Mujahid said, without clarifying how long that policy would be in effect.

