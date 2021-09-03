Afghanistan: Taliban put up hoardings, slogans ahead of new govt formation in Kabul

Afghanistan's Ministry of Information and Culture put up hoardings, writing slogans on walls and hoisting flags in Kabul ahead of announcing the new cabinet on Friday.

Images shared by Ahmadullah Muttaqi, who claims to be the chief of the multimedia branch cultural commission of Afghanistan, on Twitter, show slogans written on walls and posters informing about the Afghanistan cabinet formation.

Two weeks after seizing power in Afghanistan, the Taliban are all set to form a government in the country on Friday. Reports said the Taliban will form a government after Friday prayers.

Reports also stated Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar will lead a new Afghan government. Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, sources said.



The Taliban, who seized control of the country ahead of the withdrawal of American forces this week, now look forward to governing a nation that relies heavily on international aid and are in the midst of a worsening economic crisis.

The Taliban have promised to allow safe passage out of the country for any foreigners or Afghans left behind by the massive airlift which ended with the withdrawal of the last US troops on Monday. But with Kabul airport still closed, many were seeking to flee overland to neighbouring countries.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 05:19 PM IST